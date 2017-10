Donald Wayne Williams, known to many as “Wayne Brown”, 60, of Hazlehurst, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 6, from 12:30 until 5 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at Antioch M.B. Church.