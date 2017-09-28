Wesson loses homecoming; plays Columbia there Friday

WESSON- The Wesson Cobras suffered a hard loss on their Homecoming Friday night after facing the Bulldogs from Mize High School. The Bulldogs took the win against the Cobras with a final score of 32-21. “We started the game off good,” commented Wesson coach Jeremy Loy. “But after we got the Bulldogs attention, we couldn’t get anything going on offense.”

SLIDING BY – Wesson Cobra JaQuavio Harris (27) tries a slide-around during play Friday night. Others pictured are, QB Dell Thigpen (8), Malik Clay (54) and Ethan Ainsworth (41). Photo by Tracy Fischer