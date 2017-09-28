Indians survive Forrest AHS; have week off

Hazlehurst Indian quarterback Quamead Stewart connected with wide receiver Julius Brown on a 68 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Forrest AHS. That would be all the scoring in the 48 minute contest, as the Indians came home with a 6-0 win.

STOPPING THE QB – Hazlehurst Indian Julius Brown (8) rushes the Forrest High School quarterback to stop the early throw. The Indians squeaked by with a score of 6-0. Photo by Crockett Action Shots