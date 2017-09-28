Colonels turn back the Green Wave 43-7; face the Hartfield Hawks away on Friday

The Copiah Academy Colonels sent their fans and supporters home happy last Friday night, defeating Natchez Cathedral 43-6 on an historic homecoming night. The school is celebrating 50 years in 2017-2018. Furthermore, the Colonels met the Green Wave for the first time ever on the football field.

HOMECOMING QUEEN CROWNED – Meg Watts (center right) was crowned Copiah Academy’s Homecoming Queen on Friday night during halftime of the football game. In the forefront are Karsyn Morse (Flower Girl) and Russum McDonnell (Crown Bearer). On the second row are Paul Hayles (Headmaster), Emily Ferrell (2016 Queen), 2017 Queen Meg Watts and Warren Thornton (Board Chairman.