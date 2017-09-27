Services for Judge McKenzie are Saturday at high school
By Editor | September 27, 2017
Justice Court Judge Lillie V. McKenzie, Ret., 84 of Hazlehurst, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
For service information, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in News
