DU back in Copiah County

A group of interested hunters and conservationists met recently to discuss the Copiah County Chapter, Ducks Unlimited. Among those involved were, at right, left to right, Regional director, Hunter Prigden; Scott Forrester, Madison County; Steven Bridwell, state sponsorship; and Daniel Sims, Copiah County chapter chairman. The Copiah County Ducks Unlimited Dinner will be held at the safehouse in Gallman Thursday, Oct. 12. For more information, contact Daniel Sims. Ducks Unlimited is the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. DU got its start in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined not to sit idly by as the continent’s waterfowl dwindled beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited. Its mission: habitat conservation.