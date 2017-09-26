Horace Dean Thompson, 83, of Hazlehurst, passed away September 26, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Wednesday at Tree of Life Worship Center. Services will be 11am Thursday at Tree of Life Worship Center with burial at Galilee Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his wife Epsie Alexa Thompson; daughter, Sharon Pell; brothers, Frank Thompson and Harvey Thompson; and sisters, Doris Lee, Ellen Cliburn, and Maureen Terry.

He is survived by his sons, Bert Boleware of Talullah, LA and Dale Boleware of Crystal Springs; daughters, Dondri Mangum of Hazlehurst and Randa Sartin of Tylertown; brother, T. O. Thompson, Jr.; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Tree of Life Worship Center Bible Fund.