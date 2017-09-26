Lady Colonels finish third in D-II tournament; play for state title Saturday-Monday

The Copiah Academy Lady Colonels earned a third place finish in the MAIS AAAA Division II tournament over the weekend and on Monday, earning a trip to the overall AAAA tournament this Saturday and Monday in Magee. The Lady Colonels will play Oak Forest at noon on Saturday.

Copiah finished the regular season on a high note last week, defeating Natchez Cathedral 11-6 in Natchez. Brandi Redus picked up her 12th win of the year, scattering 7 hits. Hannah Walls and Redus both homered for Copiah. Walls finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Brooke Foster had 2 hits and an RBI. Julia Smith had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Redus had 2 RBI’s. Mallory Allford and Hailey Warren had 1 RBI each.

On Saturday, the Lady Colonels defeated Washington School 14-0 in the first round of the D-II tournament. Sarah Grace Smith (6-1) was the winning pitcher. Walls continued her tear at the plate with 2 doubles, a single and 2 RBI’s. McKinna Smith drove in 2 runs on 3 hits. Alford, Foreman and Redus had a double each. Kristen Bailey, Julia Smith, Redus and Foster each had one RBI.

Copiah continued in the winners bracket on Saturday with a 7-5 win over Magnolia Heights School. Redus (13-2) picked up the win on the mound. Walls homered again and drove in 2 runs. Julia Smith had a double, as well as Redus, who drove in 3 runs with her smash. Foreman added 2 RBI’s.

The Lady Colonels ran into a buzz saw on Monday in a winners bracket game against Simpson. Losing pitcher Brandi Redus (13-7) pitched it well, but Copiah only managed 4 hits. The game was decided in the 8th inning, when knotted at zero, Copiah plated one run in the top of the inning and Simpson scored twice to end the game. Foreman drove in Copiah’s lone run.

Finally, in an elimination game on Monday, Magnolia Heights put the Colonels away with a 2-1 win, handing Redus the loss (13-8).

The Lady Colonels sit a 23-10 on the season and play for the state title this weekend.