Vicki Upton Fitzgerald passed unexpectedly and peacefully in her home on September 22, 2017 in Crystal Springs, MS, at the age of 61.

Services for Mrs. Fitzgerald will be held at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Visitation will be Monday, September 25, 2017, 5pm-8pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 2pm with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.

Vicki was Journeyman Wireman for over 30 years and a member of the Local 480 electrical union. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, homemaking, and gardening. She was a mother and a friend. She will be missed but never forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Joe B. Upton and Mrs. Martha L. Upton of Crystal Springs; and a stepson, Brian V. Fitzgerald of Corning, AR.

Mrs. Fitzgerald is survived by her husband, Mr. Vance C. Fitzgerald of Crystal Springs; son, Mr. Michael E. Farmer, Jr. and wife Kertricia of Richland, MS; daughter, Mrs. Terri M. Gilbert and husband Matthew of Crystal Springs; and a stepson, Christopher Fitzgerald of Corning, AR; Vicki was blessed with 4 grandchildren and one on the way, 9 step-grandchildren, one great grandchild and one on the way. Siblings include Steve Upton and wife Michelle of Crystal Springs; Ms. Carol Moore of Crystal Springs, Mrs. Laura Davis and husband Gene of Crystal Springs, Ms. Kim Upton of Carrollton, TX, Mr. Jeff Upton and wife Nina of Titusville, FL, and Ms. Amy Upton Gomez of Florence.