Wesson wraps up Richland 47-13; homecoming Friday against Mize

The Wesson Cobras continued their winning streak Friday night against the Rangers of Richland High School with a final score of 47-13.

GOING FOR POINTS – Wesson Cobra Jeremiah Barlow (5) scores a touchdown with blocking help from Dell Thigpen (8), Riely Case (69) and Malik Clay (54) in action against the Richland Rangers. Wesson celebrates homecoming Friday night against Mize. Photo by Tracy Fischer