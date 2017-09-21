Wesson homecoming Friday at 7

Wesson Attendance Center Homecoming 2017 will take place Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:00 p.m. in Stone Stadium on the Copiah-Lincoln Community College campus vs. Mize High School Bulldogs. The Homecoming Queen and her court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Members of the court are: front row, left to right: Jacob Lea Hogan and Emory Britt, Attendants to Mr. and Miss Wesson; Carson Barrington, Queen’s Attendant; Brooke Jones, 2017 Wesson Homecoming Queen; Kate McKenzie, Queen’s Attendant; and Nikki Guess, High School Football Maid. Second row: Trey Glasper and Amber Brinson, Mr. and Miss Wesson; Iris Linderman and Jasmine King, Senior Class Maids.Third row: Allie Runnels and Shaylin Green, Junior Class Maids. Fourth row: Anna Claire Crow, Sophomore Maid; Avery Kyle, Freshman Maid; Chloee McManus, Freshman Maid; and Ryleigh Sheppard, Sophomore Maid. Back row: Marley Channell, Seventh Grade Maid; Amber Westbrook, Eighth Grade Maid; Alayna Westrope, Jr. High Football Maid; JaKayla Butler, Eighth Grade Maid; and Sadie Sandifer, Seventh Grade Maid.