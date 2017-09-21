Search Warrant Leads to Meth, Pot Seizure in Wesson; One Person in Custody

Wesson Police placed a local resident in jail on Wednesday morning after seizing nearly 25 grams of crystal meth and marijuana in a home on Grove Street.

Police Chief Chad O’Quinn said Wednesday morning that Israel Heath Newman, age 40, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute after officers served a search warrant at the residence. Police found 7.8 grams of crystal meth, 16.7 grams of marijuana, 6 marijuana plants, close to $2,500 in cash, drug paraphernalia inside the home located at 1177 Grove Street, which is just yards down the road from Wesson Attendance Center. A surveillance system was also collected as evidence.

“We are going to continue investigating this case and present our evidence to an upcoming grand jury. Wesson Police will remain steadfast in enforcing the drug laws of our state. We want our community and our school children to be safe,” O’Quinn said.

Newman was waiting to appear before a justice court judge late Tuesday.