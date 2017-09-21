MRA outlasts Copiah 48-30; Colonels host Cathedral for Homecoming Friday

The Copiah Academy Colonels battled the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots toe-to-toe for three quarters on Friday night in a clash of AAAA powerhouses. The Colonels led 17-14 at the half and regained the lead at 23-21 midway through the third period. However, MRA’s offense outlasted the Colonel defense and eventually claimed a 48-30 win in Gallman.

DRIVE-STOPPER – Copiah Academy linebacker Dalton Hayles (15) picked off an MRA Patriot pass in the first quarter last Friday night and returned the ball to the 15, setting up a Carson Flumm 38 yard field goal. Blocking on the return for Hayles is Britton Howell (62) and Connor Coates (52).