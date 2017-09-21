Marvin Luther “Jak” Douglas, age 74, of Pearl, MS, was drawn up into the arms of our glorious Lord and Savior on Sept. 16, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. He made the admirable decision to donate his body to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to support the advancement of medical research and science. In lieu of a funeral service, his immediate family will host “A Celebration of Life” honoring him on Sat., Sept. 30, 2017 at the Spring Lake Venue in Country Place, 4 Country Place, Pearl, MS 39208. Please join us for lunch beginning at 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at 1:30 P.M.

He was born on July 8, 1943 in Memphis, TN to the late Marvin E. Douglas and Nettie June (Kimbrough) Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Ella Porter Douglas, his daughter, Kimber Lane McDowell (Jonathan) and Michael Shane Douglas (Kim). His five beautiful grandchildren who dearly love and respect their Granddaddy are: Brennon Nicole and Robert Wayne McDowell, Michael Wesley, Jackson Brenden, and Levi Anding Douglas.

Jak was one of seven siblings: Helen Brownlee (Gene, deceased) of Whitehouse, TX, Vivian Mullins (Sam, deceased) of Milton, FL, Susan Pollock (Bill) of Canton, TX, Gary Kim Douglas (Elizabeth) of Ellisville, MS, Jerry Marlon Douglas (Cindy) of Milton, FL, and Barry Douglas of Canton, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.

Jak’s education and career as a geophysicist began at the early age of 15 while working for his father at Douglas Radiation Services; however, he received his formal education at Co-Lin Jr. College, Univ. of Southern Mississippi, and Southern Methodist University, all of which he remained dedicated to until his death. Around 1985, Jak formed Petrographic EXP which he solely owned and operated. He was privileged to be associated with and work for many individuals and companies throughout the oil and gas industry, all of which he had the utmost respect and gratitude.

Because of his passion for science, art, literature, theology, history, medicine, family and sports etc., Dad had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge…a thirst that continued until his last breath…he never stopped learning and sharing what he thought might be “useless facts.”

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, nephew and friend. Jak cherished spending time with his family and friends. We will miss his physical presence, his loving heart and his keen sense of humor that touched so many of our lives. God gives us the assurance that his body is restored in heaven and he will no longer feel the agony and fatigue of cancer and a worn out heart. He is pain free, standing tall and full of joy! What a sad but glorious day we celebrate!

Memorials may be made in honor of “Jak Douglas” to the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS), P.O. Box 935, Jackson, MS 39205 or Hope House of Hospitality, 786 E. Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39206.