East Central blanks Hazlehurst 21-0; Indians back on road Friday

Last Friday night Hazlehurst took the long drive to Pass Christian, Miss., to take on the East Central Hornets, a 4A powerhouse, on homecoming. The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half. The Hornets scored on three straight second half possessions and held the Indians out of the end zone to claim a 21-0 win.

Keep following the Indians in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

WRAPPED UP – Hazlehurst nearly caused a fumble on the 1 yard line, but the ball was dead because forward progress of the Hornet ball-carrier was stopped. The Indians fell to East Central and will play at Forest AHS this Friday. Photo by Crockett Action Shots