Celebrating 99
By Editor | September 20, 2017
Martha Diamond of Wesson celebrated her 99th birthday Sept. 8, 2017. She is the wife of the late Frank Diamond and mother of two children, Lydia Latham and Fred Diamond. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Martha is loved by so many and looks forward to another year ahead.
Posted in People
