Business owners asked to attend urgent crime meeting at PD today

A recent rash of business burglaries and robberies has prompted the Chief of Police to conduct a how-to meeting with Hazlehurst businesses.

Byron Swilley, Police Chief, urges all business owners and operators to attend the crime-prevention meeting on Wednesday, September 20 at 4 p.m. at Hazlehurst Police Department at 202 East Whitworth Street (formerly the National Guard building).

“My staff and I will be addressing certain areas of concern, such as store safety and surveillance, that will help our businesses be a little more aware of what they need to do,” Swilley said. Swilley added that one robbery occurred recently after a business owner called for a police escort to the bank after hours, then was robbed after the owner failed to wait for the escort to arrive. “The store owner, of course, is not at fault, but patience and safety are critical to good business practices.”

Businesses may also send a representative if the owner/operator is not able to attend. “We just want someone from every business there. It is that imperative,” Swilley added.

For more information, contact Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181.