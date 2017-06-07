Crystal Springs Election Results

Mayor:
S. Garland 811
M. Cole 56
S. Johnson 192
L. Runnels 17

Alderman at Large:
W. Thornton 610
M. Stewart 413

Ward 1:
R. Brown 239

Ward 2:
S. Singleton 147
J. Wheeler 77

Ward 3:
S. Stewart 136

Ward 4:
H. Webb 290

1 Comment

  1. Jesse Ragland on June 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Congratulations, Sally Garland! You have thus far been vastly better for Crystal Springs than all the mayors who preceded you, going back at least to 1980.

    Keep up the great work: your leadership has transformed this town from a cesspool having a pretty name to a place where people are increasingly proud to live.

