Crystal Springs Election Results
Crystal Springs Election Results
Mayor:
S. Garland 811
M. Cole 56
S. Johnson 192
L. Runnels 17
Alderman at Large:
W. Thornton 610
M. Stewart 413
Ward 1:
R. Brown 239
Ward 2:
S. Singleton 147
J. Wheeler 77
Ward 3:
S. Stewart 136
Ward 4:
H. Webb 290
Posted in News
Leave a Comment
Related Posts
Swilley honored at convention
June 29, 2017 | No Comments »
Strong Hope hosts ‘Fun Day’ on the Fourth
June 28, 2017 | No Comments »
Tomato Festival this weekend
June 22, 2017 | No Comments »
Carroll Hood, CCMC receive prestigious MHA award
June 22, 2017 | No Comments »
World-traveler to speak at ‘Chat’ Thursday
June 14, 2017 | No Comments »
1 Comment
Congratulations, Sally Garland! You have thus far been vastly better for Crystal Springs than all the mayors who preceded you, going back at least to 1980.
Keep up the great work: your leadership has transformed this town from a cesspool having a pretty name to a place where people are increasingly proud to live.