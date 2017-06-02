Funeral Service for Mr. Raymond Carl Ray of Hazlehurst are 11:00 am Monday, June 5, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst with visitation from 10:00 until time of the service. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Raymond Carl Ray, 60, passed away May 31, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on January 19, 1957 to the late John Robert and Mary Elizabeth Ray.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Robert T. Ray; aunt, Mary Ben Finkley and cousin, Cathy Finkley Stevenson.

