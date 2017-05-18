Mrs. Janice Susan Jones Van Etten, 60, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 17, 2017 with her loving family by her side.

A private memorial service and burial will be announced at a later date. Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the service, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Susan was born in Canton, MS on May 22, 1956 to Mr. William Lawrence Jones and Mrs. Zoe Ann Johnson Jones. She was a lifelong resident of Hazlehurst, MS and worked for many years for United Plastic Molders in Jackson, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Preceding her in death is her mother, Mrs. Zoe Ann Johnson Jones.

Survivors are her father, William Lawrence Jones; husband of 41 years, John Da vid Van Etten; daughter, Heather Davis and husband John Mark Davis of Summit, MS; sons, Pat Van Etten and wife Misty of Meadville, MS and Christopher Van Etten and wife Christy of Hazlehurst, MS; sisters, Martha Odom and late husband Bobby, Diane Freeman and husband Kirk and brother, John Jones and wife Diana.

Grandchildren are, Rebecca, John Ross, and Brantley.