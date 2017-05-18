HHS Scholarship signers

Hazlehurst High School held their first ever Senior Academic/Military Signing Day Celebration. Seniors individually declared their school of choice in front of their classmates, family, and the student body. Institutions of High Learning that the Senior Class of 2017 will be attending include: Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Hinds Community College, Southwest Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Jones County Junior College, Antonelli College, Lincoln Technical Institute, Alcorn State University, Belhaven University, Mississippi State University, University of Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi. Several students are choosing to serve in the military. The branches of military represented are: the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. Hazlehurst High School is very proud of all of the students from the Class of 2017 and their accomplishments. Hazlehurst City School District is looking forward to the future and what awaits these students.