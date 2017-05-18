Grads,the world is your oyster

This week and next week graduation ceremonies will be held for all the high school seniors in the county. By my count, nearly 700 of you will walk across the platform and be handed the diploma that you have so duly earned.

Congratulations. I’d be willing to bet your senior year was fun. You learned some things about yourself and your friends. Some of you probably had it on cruise control the past few weeks as you ‘suffered’ through extreme cases of ‘senioritis’ (like I did 29 years ago). Whether you go to college, go into the service or begin your working career, playtime is just about over. Around the corner awaits the real world.

You will encounter opportunities at nearly every turn. Some you will create. Some will be placed in your lap. Some will come about because of dumb luck. But, you will have to make choices that will shape the rest of your lives. Almost immediately you will be making decisions that will have consequences–good or bad–on your future. Make your choices count.

My advice is listen to your gut, heed what your parents tell you about life and always, always remember the Golden Rule.

Good luck to you all!