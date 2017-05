Strong performances by Jackson Prep hurlers doomed Copiah Academy’s chances in the MAIS AAAA semifinals last week. The Patriots won the series 2-0, allowing just 10 hits–3 in a 5-0 shutout in Game 2–in the two contests.

Brandt Jones of Copiah Academy dives into first base safely during a close play versus Jackson Prep last Monday. Photo by Crockett Action Shots