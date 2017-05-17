Skylar Laine joins Maggie Wade at Seniors Day

Skylar Laine will be the featured entertainment at the 8th annual TRIAD/SALT meeting for all senior citizens (55+) to take place Wednesday, May 24, at the Joe L. Johnson Safe Room on Epps Lane off I-55 exit 65 in Gallman from 9 a.m. until noon. The event includes free health screenings, door prizes, and lunch will be provided. All citizens age 55 and over are encouraged to attend.

To read more about this event, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.