“Picnic On The Hill” was an outreach service sponsored by Pastor Victor Willis, his family, and members of Mount Sinai United Methodist Church. There were many guests, first responders and members of Mt. Sinai U.M.C. in attendance. The day included a devotion, fellowship, fun and much delicious food. Pastor Willis and his son were the chefs for the meats. In addition to the food, the youth enjoyed the “air” venues, ice cream, and drinks. The church appreciates those who participated in this event.