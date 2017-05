Edwin Brown Dodds, 74, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 14, 2017 at Select Specialty in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Dodds was a longtime resident of the Hazlehurst community. He was a rural mail carrier and a cattleman for many years. He and his wife operated Emma’s Car Lot on Highway 28 West.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Anne Dodds and son Jerry Matthew Dodds.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Farrar Dodds of Hazlehurst; son, Michael Tully Dodds, of Hazlehurst; daughter Leslie Williamson of Wesson; grandchildren, Jerald Corey Sykes of Wesson and Shannon Erwin of Hazlehurst; and four great grandchildren, Lilli-Anne Sykes, Jerry Corey Wayne Johnson, Jimmie Dalaney Erwin, and Autumn Lee Erwin.