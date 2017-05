Hazlehurst High School Class of 1967 held its 50th reunion on Saturday, May 6. The class members who attended were: front row, left to right: Walter West, William Allen, Brooks Miller, Donna Dodds Hudson. Middle row, Penny Jenkins Buckley, Hal White, Janice Carlisle Shows, Brenda Ashley Nixon, Ann McElveen Mullins, Marie Fulgham Sollberger, Fay Nobles Barrett, Carol Puryear Ford, Amy Harper Moak. Back row, Wayne Tillman, Gerald Barber, Craig Harper, Dorothy McKenzie Tisdale, Barbara Harris Boutwell, Sandra Inabnet Michalski, Robert Higdon, Dick Cooley, Patsy Myers Brooking, Carl Brooking.