Inez Newman

Lillie Inez (Cookie) Newman, 85, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2017. She was a resident of Pine Crest Guest Home, Hazlehurst, MS.

Visitation will be 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Monday, May, 15, 2017 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Immediately following visitation there will be a graveside service at the Wesson Cemetery, Wesson, MS.

Survivors include son, Alfred Newman (Vickie) of Wesson, Tony Newman of Hazlehurst, Charles Newman (Peggy) of Wesson and Dupree Newman, Jr. (Ann) of Hazlehurst; and daughters, Julie Newman Whittington of Wesson and Ruby Nell Loyd (Joe) of Starkville, MS. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Dupree Newman; her parents, Ira and Frances Cook, her son, Ronnie Newman and granddaughter, Bella Newman. Also sisters, Lois, Ethel, and Ozell, and brother, Alfred.