Funeral service for Mr. James Johnson will be 12 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2017 at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Copiah County with burial in Bethesda Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Mr. James Alvin Johnson, 86, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. He was born on September 11, 1930 in Crystal Springs, MS to Charlie Alvin Johnson and Ola Jernigan Johnson. He was a farmer by trade and his favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. He was member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Franklin Johnson and Reverend R.F. Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Maxine Johnson; sons, Harvey Wayne Johnson (Dwana), Charlie Earl Johnson (Daphne); brothers, John Clark Johnson (Peggy), Sidney Johnson, Daniel Johnson (Liz); sisters, Flora Johnson Blaylock, Charlotte Johnson; sister-in-law, Bobby Nell Johnson; three grandchildren, Kent Johnson (Lacey), Christopher Johnson, Tabitha Johnson Rager (Andrew); two great grandchildren, Kyle Johnson and A.J. Rager; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Memorials may be made to Bethesda Cemetery Fund.

