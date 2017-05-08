Dr. Joe Crout

Joe Phillip Crout, 65, of Byram, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Byram with visitation prior to the service from 10-11am.

Bro. Crout was born in Raleigh, MS to the late J. Paul Crout and Etoile White Crout, and attended Raleigh High School, University of Southern Mississippi, Millsaps College and received his Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a Baptist Minister for over 30 years, beginning his ministry at New Sardis Baptist Church in Mt. Olive. He served as Pastor at Kilmichael Baptist Church, Salem Baptist Church in Collins, Lakeshore Baptist Church in Jackson. He recently retired as Pastor from Georgetown Baptist Church. One of Joe’s greatest joys was teaching classes at Mercy House Teen Challenge in Georgetown.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Jerrie Allen Crout of Byram; sons, Jared Crout of Byram and Nathanael (Elizabeth) Crout of Brandon; daughter, Lauren Crout and her husband Antonio Hayes of Byram; brothers, Paul (Nancy) Crout of Pearl and John (Becky) Crout of Mendenhall; sister, Dorothy Bryant of Prentiss and one granddaughter that he adored, Laken Hayes.

Donations may be made to AFA -American Family Association at PO Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803 or to Gideons International. On line guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.