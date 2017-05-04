Bozeman elected President of Copiah Bank

Carl S. Bozeman, Jr. was recently elected President and C.E.O. of Copiah Bank by the bank’s Board of Directors.

George R. Marx, Chairman of the Board, and previous President and C.E.O. commented, “Steve’s election is the culmination of our management succession plan that was formulated two years ago. He is a lifelong native of Hazlehurst, is a very successful business man, and has served on our board for 16 years. He is well liked in the community as well as by our staff. I am very confident that he will serve us with integrity, enthusiasm, loyalty, and energy and all of us look forward to his leadership.”