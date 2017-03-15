Douglas Calhoun
Douglas David Calhoun, 88, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Forest General Hospital.
Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.
Mr. Calhoun was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a retired trucker for L E Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Percy Calhoun; mother, Lilly Calhoun; daughter, Belinda Laiche; brother, Harry; sisters, Jannette and Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife, Wilda Lee Calhoun; children, Kirk Calhoun (Sally) of Hazlehurst, Jerome Calhoun (Renea) of Taylorsville, David Calhoun (Sara) of Wesson, Percy Calhoun (Tricia) of Wesson, Sue Rollins of Barlow, KY, Geana Keys of Brandon, “Jimmy” James Channel of Hazlehurst, and Terry Channel, Sr. (Marie) of Wesson; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
1 Comment
Words can’t describe how much I will miss you.
The boys love you and will miss you too… this new great granddaughter you are about to have will know all about you and how great of a man you were. I will miss you with all of my heart and will see you again one day, but until then I’ll be loving you!