Douglas Calhoun

Douglas David Calhoun, 88, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Forest General Hospital.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Calhoun was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a retired trucker for L E Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Percy Calhoun; mother, Lilly Calhoun; daughter, Belinda Laiche; brother, Harry; sisters, Jannette and Evelyn.

He is survived by his wife, Wilda Lee Calhoun; children, Kirk Calhoun (Sally) of Hazlehurst, Jerome Calhoun (Renea) of Taylorsville, David Calhoun (Sara) of Wesson, Percy Calhoun (Tricia) of Wesson, Sue Rollins of Barlow, KY, Geana Keys of Brandon, “Jimmy” James Channel of Hazlehurst, and Terry Channel, Sr. (Marie) of Wesson; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.