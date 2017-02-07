James “Jimmy” Gallman 58, passed away February 6, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Thursday at First Presbyterian Church Crystal Springs with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Gallman was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church Crystal Springs where he was in the church choir and always enjoyed singing and playing drums. He loved fishing with Jeb and friends at the Mississippi River and vacationing with his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was president of Chautauqua Bike Rally. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and riding them on the golf cart, carpentry work, cooking for his family, and eating at Jerry’s Fish House. Mr. Gallman was always helping and serving others when the need arose.

Mr. Gallman was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Wallace and Mary Watkins Gallman.

He is survived by wife, Gwen Berry Gallman, daughter, Leigha Gallman Dawkins and husband Jason of Olive Branch; son, Jeb Watkins Gallman and wife Meagan of Crystal Springs; brothers, John Gallman and wife Marbell of UT, Larry Gallman of OK, and Bobby Gallman and wife Laura of TX; sisters, Linda Gallman Bagley and husband Larry of Crystal Springs, and Wanda Gallman Celeone and husband Jay of WA; grandchildren, Alleigh Lynn Gallman, Garrett Adren Dawkins, and Delilah Joyce Gallman.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Audio System), 316 E. Marion Ave., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.