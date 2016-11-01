CSHS rides Senior Night win into state playoffs

A 47-7 victory over St. Andrews at home on Senior Night gave Crystal Springs what they desperately needed to qualify for the playoffs – a win in their last regular season game.

The Tigers’ scoring explosion was led by two seniors with three touchdowns each. Terreunta Johnson rushed for two and added another on a pick six. Decarlos Smith rushed for all three of his. Sophomore Ta’Darious Barnes added one of his own.

“I think we had some success early, eliminated some mistakes, and had some big plays,” said Tiger Head Coach Stephen Rice. “This group has really worked hard all year. They have never given up, and it’s just good to see them earn a trip to the playoffs for the second year in a row.”

In addition to Johnson’s second-half pick six, his interception at the end of the first half just might have keyed the CSHS win. Trailing by only two scores, St. Andrews drove deep into Tiger territory when Johnson turned the visitors away with an interception just 20 seconds before intermission.

“A score at that point would have given St. Andrews tremendous momentum,” Rice stated. “Plus, they got the ball to start the second half. I think that interception was the play of the game.”

Finishing fourth in their district, Crystal Springs travels to Dekalb to take on Kemper County this Friday night. Kemper County won their district.

“They are very athletic,” Rice said. “They run the spread offense, have a good quarterback and two good running backs, and have a very balanced offensive attack. Their defense starts with a four-man front.”

On paper, Kemper County has the best record and no doubt expects to win. But this is the playoffs, and in the playoffs anything can happen.