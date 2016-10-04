John Earl White

Services for John Earl White, 68, of Hazlehurst, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at 6 p.m. at Antioch M.B. Church with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating.

  1. DNia White on June 11, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The service was so peaceful for my grandfather. Still surprised that I can find this on here.

