Services for John Earl White, 68, of Hazlehurst, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at 6 p.m. at Antioch M.B. Church with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating.

1 Comment

DNia White on June 11, 2017 at 5:21 pm

The service was so peaceful for my grandfather. Still surprised that I can find this on here.
The service was so peaceful for my grandfather. Still surprised that I can find this on here.