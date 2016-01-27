New hospital gets a name

ON SCHEDULE – The new hospital under construction by the county on Hwy. 28 at I-55 in Hazlehurst has a name, after the board of Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital approved the renaming at last week’s meeting. The newspaper ‘removed’ the name on the above rendering and added the new name using Adobe Photoshop.
The new hospital under construction on Hwy. 28 at I-55 west of Hazlehurst was formally named during Thursday’s regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital. By unanimous vote of 4-0, the new facility will be called “Copiah County Medical Center.”
I would like to apply for an X-RAY position. I have over 22 years of experience in ER, Trauma, Portables, OR, Routine, & Fluoroscopy. How shall I summit my application?