Colonels pick up two wins in Simpson tourney; Lady Colonels drop two
The Copiah Academy varsity basketball teams participated in the Simpson Academy Holiday Tournament last week, playing against a mix of teams from the area.
To read more about the Colonels, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in Sports
Leave a Comment
Related Posts
MRA outlasts Copiah 48-30; Colonels host Cathedral for Homecoming Friday
East Central blanks Hazlehurst 21-0; Indians back on road Friday
Wesson wraps up Richland 47-13; homecoming Friday against Mize
Chargers nip Indians 20-18
September 14, 2017 | No Comments »
Colonels pick up gritty 14-6 win over River Oaks; face MRA here on Friday
September 14, 2017 | No Comments »
1 Comment
very nice and cute