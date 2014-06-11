Dixon Story, the movie, premieres this Saturday

SURE FORCE OF WILL – “June 14 will mark 33 years since Don Linzy Dixon’s death. My prayer is to have the documentary finished by late fall. It is about 85 percent complete. This is the last call for the public to submit any pictures, videos, or other relevant materials to be included in the movie,” stated Steve Collins, SVCC Production.

The Don Linzy Dixon Story is a movie that tells the rich details of almost every successful singer and musician, with one exception. Just as the dream of success was  becoming a reality tragedy struck Don Linzy Dixon, his family and the music community. Dixon was shot and killed while on his job at a convenience store almost 33 years ago.

On Saturday June 14, 2014 at the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Christian Center, located at 17160 Highway 51 Hazlehurst, Mississippi, the Dixon Family and SVCC Productions will host the viewing of an extraordinary video Documentary “The Don Linzy Dixon Story”.

“The Legendary Dixon Singers will be the special guest performers.It’s FREE to the public. You can also view the movie trailer by going to YouTube and searching “THE DON LINZY DIXON STORY”.

For more information contact Steve Collins at (601)894-3392 or the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Center at (601)894-2373,” stated Steve Collins.

  1. Terry O'Bryant on August 26, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Would love to get a copy of the movie. My brother Wendell talked tou Mr. Collins about 10 or more years ago and has a tape from a performance in Philadelphia, PA

