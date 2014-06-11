Dixon Story, the movie, premieres this Saturday
On Saturday June 14, 2014 at the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Christian Center, located at 17160 Highway 51 Hazlehurst, Mississippi, the Dixon Family and SVCC Productions will host the viewing of an extraordinary video Documentary “The Don Linzy Dixon Story”.
“The Legendary Dixon Singers will be the special guest performers.It’s FREE to the public. You can also view the movie trailer by going to YouTube and searching “THE DON LINZY DIXON STORY”.
For more information contact Steve Collins at (601)894-3392 or the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Center at (601)894-2373,” stated Steve Collins.
1 Comment
Would love to get a copy of the movie. My brother Wendell talked tou Mr. Collins about 10 or more years ago and has a tape from a performance in Philadelphia, PA