James C. Smith of Hazlehurst died Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Visitation is Tuesday, May 16, from 12:30 until 5 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home.

The body will lie in state at St. James M.B. Church, 107 Banks Street, Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

The House of Peoples Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.