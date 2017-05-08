Gerald W. Hobson, 60, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 5, 2017 at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handling arrangements.

Mr. Hobson was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Millie (Janie) Hobson; daughters, Lisa Hobson Eiff of Abilene, TX and Stephanie Hobson of Pearl; sisters, Mary Grant of Crystal Springs and Brenda Ashley of Richland; and 2 grandchildren, Elliot Gower and Sophia Lee.