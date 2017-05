These Wesson Cobras were South State winners recently. They all move on to run in the STATE Championship Friday, May 5 at Pearl High School. Dale Thigpen WON the 100M Dash in 11.11 seconds Trey Glasper, JaQuavion Harris, Dale Thigpen and Victavian Edwards came in 4th in the 100M relay with a time of 45.3 seconds. Left to right are: Trey Glasper, JaQuavion Harris, Coach Rusty Newman, Dale Thigpen and Victavian Edwards.