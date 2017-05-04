HHS Pathway winners

Tom Joyner Foundation College Pathway Program scholarship winners from Hazlehurst High School! The Tom Joyner Foundation College Pathway Program is affiliated with the Mississippi Job Corps Center. A total of almost $372,000 in scholarship funds to Tougaloo College and Hinds Community College was awarded to these scholars. Congratulations to these seniors representing the Class of 2017 from Hazlehurst High School! Front row, left to right, Deshawonte Cooley (Hinds CC), Alessandriel Harper (Presidental Scholar) (Tougaloo College), Dominque Washington (Tougaloo College); back row, Principal Jeff Mumford, Te’Jah Fuller (Tougaloo College), Acacia Scott (Hinds CC), Zmaya Walton (Hinds CC), Talasha Moore (Hinds CC), Jakneceya Womack (Tougaloo College), Kyla Smith (Tougaloo College).