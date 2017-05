Copiah Academy’s baseball team members who are seniors were honored in a brief pre-game ceremony during last Thursday’s final home gam versus Oak Forest. From left are Colton Meadows, Will Lingle, Austin Ragland, Peyton Smith, Brandt Jones, Connor Chapin, Abbie Kate Frazier, Dylan Torrence, Noah Chapa, Landon Murphy and Logan Callahan. Not pictured is Head Coach Terry Bauer. (Photo by Susannah Jones)