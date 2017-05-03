UPDATE: Sandifer defeats Banks for Mayor

UPDATE:

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s Democratic primary are in, and Hazlehurst will have a new mayor in July. Challenger Shirley “Bea” Sandifer has defeated incumbent Henry Banks 712 – 372 with 2 affidavit ballots remaining to be certified. Sandifer won the vote in all five wards.

Also, Fredrick Sandifer has defeated 2 other opponents outright to claim the Ward 3 seat. Sandifer picked up 156 votes to Mary Cleveland’s 70 and Christopher Ivory’s 32.

The Democratic Executive Committee has certified the Ward 2 election this morning after verifying 5 of 7 affidavit ballots. Incumbent alderman Ron Sims defeated challenger Jerry Sandifer, Jr., by a final of 100-96.

The Committee also said that challenger Shirley Sandifer has defeated incumbent Henry Banks in the race for Mayor, although no unofficial totals were available because they were still sealed in boxes.

In Ward 3, Frederick Sandifer has defeated Mary Cleveland and Christopher Ivory, winning over 50% of the vote, the committee said. Again, no unofficial totals were released.

City officials and members of the Executive Committee were on the phone with the Secretary of State’s office throughout the morning. No one from the Attorney General’s office was in city hall this morning, as we reported earlier.