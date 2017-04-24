Dwight Eric Brown of Hazlehurst died Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Viewing will be Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the House of Peoples Funeral Home. Following viewing, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at White Bay Cemetery, Hazlehurst.
Dear cousin, the news of your passing was just given to me trough phone call from your cousin Patricia. IOur hearts are extremely heavy. Your 1st cousins from New Orleans, La to Ms. We all are so sorry that we did not know in time enough to hsve made our way. I am glad I got to visit with you and Aunt Lillie V last year. We havent a clue what happened. And we all are sorry we were not there to see you off. Rest very well cousin. Goodnight. Your cousin Hattie Lucille ..