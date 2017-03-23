Jeanette Anderson Gibbs, 95, formerly of Hazlehurst, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Milledge Ave. Baptist Church with Services at 2:00 p.m. Dr. Edward R. Bolen will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be in Hazlehurst, Mississippi on Saturday March 25, at 3:00 p.m.

Born on March 4, 1922 in Hazlehurst, to Thurston and Betty Anderson, she was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School. Jeanette received a B.S. and M.S. degree in Home Economics from Mississippi State College for Women and a second Master’s degree at The University of Tennessee. She also earned a Certificate in Gerontology from The University of Georgia. She taught school and served as a Home Economist in Mississippi and Georgia. She was an active member of several professional organizations and served on numerous committees, held office and chaired numerous projects.

Jeanette was known to many as “The Scissors Lady.” Following 9/11, Jeanette collaborated with the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport to collect scissors confiscated by airport security. Eventually over 26,000 pairs of scissors and other supplies donated by individuals and companies were distributed to teachers and homemakers in countries in need throughout the world. She was an active member of Milledge Avenue Baptist Church, leading workshops, conducting fundraising for Mission work in Liberia and serving as a Deacon.

There were no immediate local survivors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to International Home Economics Services Foundation c/o Janelle Smith, 5300 E. Grant St., Orlando, FL 32812 or to the Milledge Avenue Baptist Church Foundation, 1690 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605.