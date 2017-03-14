Robert “Ellzy” Johnson, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be 9:30am-11am Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs with services at 11am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Johnson Cemetery on Blocker Road.

Mr. Johnson was born to Robert Jeremiah “Bob” and Nannie Lou Teasley Johnson on August 11, 1933 in Crystal Springs. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church serving in many church positions. He loved bringing a vase with long stem roses to the altar for all the ladies of the church each Mother’s Day and also had Valentine candies for them on Valentine’s Day. He was a member of the Crystal Springs Rescue Unit and an avid bass fisherman. One year while at a bass fishing tournament he saved the lives of a 70 year old Moss Point man and a 55 year old Pearl man whose boat had capsized during a storm on the Reservoir. Johnson also anchored the State Bass Team.

Ellzy’s Electrical Service was in business for over 50 years. He started out under Paul Lehman at the request of his father, Bob Johnson. In 1961 he was featured in the U. S. News and World Report while employed with Kuhlman Electric Company while reworking a transformer.

He was preceded in death by son, Robert Bevill and wife Nadine Bevill Johnson. Also 11 brother; P.L., Levi, J.D., Ernest, Ervin, Jones, Charlie, Lee, Harding, Earl, and Homer. Also 4 sisters, Robbie, Ruby, Grace, and Verlin.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ballard Johnson; daughter, Annette McManus (Travis), one grandson, T.J. McManus, one granddaughter, Lori Lee McManus, and numerous great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Also survived by two step-sons, James Barrett (Amy), Nick Barrett (Hazel), numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren