Magnolia Elizabeth Boone, of Hazlehurst, born March 13, 2017. An angel in the book of life wrote down our baby’s birth then whispered as he shut the book “too beautiful for Earth”.

She is survived by her mother, Alexis Boone; grandmother, Tara Wallace Boone; grandfather, Brad Boone; aunt, Olivia Boone; uncle, Blake Copeland; great grandfather, Bob Boone; great grandmother, Carolyn Wallace, and other loving family members. She is now worshipping our Lord in the arms of her Mamaw Jean Boone and her Papaw John Wallace