Johnnie Lynn Hickman, 88, of Terry, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2017, after suffering a massive stroke. He was born October 19, 1928 to the late Annie Lenora Gordon and Thomas Butler Hickman. Lynn was a well loved and faithful member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Terry.

Lynn was a retired merchant, having worked many years in the grocery business at Liberty Super Market on Terry Road and later bought his own store, Hickman’s Grocery in Terry. After “retiring”, he cherished his time in the garden and was well known for his peanuts and tomatoes. He was happiest when hunting or fishing.

The Hickman home was a favorite and special gathering place for family and friends, and all were warmly welcomed and well fed.

Lynn was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Elton, and one great grandchild, Levi Samuel. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maxine; daughters, Pat Bou (Gary), Carolyn Brister (Freddie) and Sylvia Hickman; grandchildren, Brad Pitts, John Fields, Clay Brister, Molly Moss, Brandy Duncan, Toni Jones, and Kay Lanty; great grandchildren, Jackson and Dixie Fields, Noah and Karlee Brister, Gavin Moss, Austin Duncan, and Myrah and Nora Myers; one brother, Vern, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is Wednesday 5-7pm and Thursday 1-2pm followed by funeral services at 2pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs with burial at County Line Cemetery.