Funeral services for Mr. Hollis Joseph “Trey” Cowen III will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, MS at 12 PM with burial to follow in the Wesson Cemetery in Wesson, MS. Bro. Ronnie Robinson will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at the same location, also on Tuesday from 10 AM until time of the service at 12 PM.

Mr. Cowen, 48, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Friday, March 10, 2017, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 26, 1968 in Brookhaven, MS, to Hollis J. Cowen, Jr. and Sonya White Cowen. Trey received a B. S. degree in business management from the University of Southern Mississippi. He owned businesses in Canton and Hazlehurst before retiring due to illness. He was a kind, caring, and devoted son, brother, and grandson. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved to cook. Trey will be missed by his family and friends.

Preceding him in death was his father, Hollis J. Cowen, Jr.; and grandparents, Hollis J. Cowen, Sr. and Catherine and N. B. White.

Survivors are his mother, Sonya Cowen of Wesson, MS; sister, Katrina C. Smith and husband Lane of Flagstaff, AZ; grandmother, Belle Cowen of Wesson, MS; and a number of cousins and friends.